An exhibition currently being held at the Malta Postal Museum represents a visual dialogue between nature and the artist, where the former dispenses feelings of well-being and the latter captures that feeling through paint.

“In essence, it’s a reciprocation of emotions, a pausing to discover and explore that elusive sense of place and connection with nature despite the hurried pace of today’s world,” Joanne Fenech Portelli says about her exhibition Conversations with Nature.

The exhibition features 40 artworks in all, mostly studio-painted, oil nature-scapes executed during the past year and which emerged from the artist’s various plein air painting experiences.

The plein air paintings that inspired this series of works are also on display. These include three themed works painted during a plein air festival in Noordwijk, Holland last year.

December Sunset, 60x60m, oil, wax and pigment on canvas

Fenech Portelli notes that this exhibition is different from previous ones, including her previous solo exhibition at Desko in June 2021, as, this time, she tried to upscale her paintings, sometimes by using a different medium and reinterpreting her works in a larger format. She also specifically focused on the theme of nature, countryside, trees and flora.

“I especially would like to preserve and immortalise these special places in our unique Mediterranean countryside in paint to also raise more awareness of their beauty, seen through my artistic points of view, and to make viewers appreciate what we have,” she says.

Papoċċi, 50x70xm, oil, wax and pigment on canvas Fountain Grass, 50x70cm, acrylics and wax on canvas

Trees definitely take centre stage here; she has repurposed three paintings from her solo exhibition at Desko, which partly inspired her to paint trees, while one of the paintings on show is from 2020 and depicts the oldest carob tree in Malta, which she had painted during the pandemic.

“Most of the tree paintings are of the same location but painted from different angles and also in different seasons, so, even though it’s the same place, I always end up having a new inspiration each time as the scenario changes with seasons. In spring, there are flowers and green grasses while, in summer, the dried grass takes over but it’s so beautiful glistening in the golden hour against the dark green of the trees,” she remarks.

Last Light on the Olive Tree, 50x70cm, oil on canvas

However, if one tries to decipher the location of the works, one might have a hard time guessing. The artist is, in fact, more interested in capturing the atmosphere than anything else.

“The atmosphere created in the painting is more important than the viewer knowing where the painting’s location. It could be any countryside location because, ultimately, what counts most is the sense of place one gets from the painting,” Fenech Portelli says.

“Nevertheless, I look for the most raw and untouched scene possible, where mostly nature dominates more than the human footprint. The more rural and less urban it is, the better, possibly off the beaten track, where only few people might pass by. I prefer being encapsuled in that scenario for those few hours, surrounded by the sounds, smells and sights of that particular place.”

The artist’s style is always in evolution and her latest works have taken on a more contemporary and modern impressionist edge.

Among the works on display, The Way through the Trees, a 60x80cm, oil on canvas, was upscaled from the original plein air oil on canvas panel (24x30cm).

“Upscaling this one was a true labour of love, an enjoyable process of developing further a simple plein air painting into a more atmospheric one. The particular sense of place this one emanates to me is a peaceful one, with the road beckoning the viewer to walk through it and hear the rustling branches. It’s this peaceful feeling I want viewers to feel,” she says.

“Most of the tree paintings are of the same location but painted from different angles”

Summer Sunset Among the Trees, 80x60cm, oil on canvas

She mentions two sister paintings of the same location, Countryside Summer Bliss and Sunset Among the Trees, both 60x80cm oil on canvas.

“I also played with complementary colours and visual and tactile textures and gave more importance to create the feel-good atmosphere I felt when I painted the originals,” she says.

Of lately, the artist has also been enjoying painting Mediterranean garigue and a series of four paintings in the exhibition were done in valleys.

The artist painting on location at the Għajn Ħadid Tower area.

“This series was totally unplanned, I just started one painting at Wied Qirda, fell in love with the scenario and started hunting for more similar locations to capture on canvas,” she says, while adding that she hopes to continue exploring this theme further.

Fenech Portelli admits that art has become her passion and life journey and she feels she just cannot not paint.

“Painting outside surrounded by nature for me is the epitome of being able to make art and enjoy it at the same time for, ultimately, what is painting without joy? And it is this joy and beauty I would like to give back to whoever views my art.”

Those Yellow Flowers, 100x50cm, oil on canvas

Conversations with Nature is on display at the Malta Postal Museum until May 31. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, and on Saturdays between 10am and 2pm. One may follow the artist on her Instagram account and Facebook page Joanne Fenech Portelli Fine Art.