Victor Agius is exhibiting his artworks at Il-Ħagar museum in St George’s Square, Victoria, until tomorrow. The exhibition, In Dialogue, is curated by Elyse Tonna. It consists of ceramic sculptures, mixed media paintings and installations set in dialogue with the museum’s permanent collection. The exhibition is opened from 9am to 5pm. Seen here are Victor Agius (right) discussing his artwork, entitled Terrarossa, with George and Catherine Gauci.

