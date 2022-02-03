An exhibition by Xagħra artist Victor Agius is currently on display at various levels of Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

According to curator Elyse Tonna, In Dialogue, inspired by the museum’s artefacts, offers a cross-medium selection creating juxtapositions between the historic and the contemporary.

The extensive interventions impart non-linear narratives with Il-Ħaġar’s widely assorted permanent exhibits. Thus, Agius offers catalysts in social and cultural flux.

Basically, these art interventions in ceramics, mixed media sculpture, earth paintings and installations in sound and video tend to focus on how man uses nature and materials around him in rituals towards satisfying material and spiritual needs.

Another innovative element of the exhibition is the fact that it remains a work in progress.

Afficionados can meet the artist on February 11, between 6 and 8pm, on February 13, from 10am until noon, during which time he will be working on site, and on February 19, between 11am and noon.

The exhibition catalogue – Il-Ħaġar GEMS 16 – will be launched during the last session. In Dialogue can be visited all week between 8am and 5pm, until March 8.