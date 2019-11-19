Formula 2 rookie Mick Schumacher has further emulated his Formula 1 champion father by driving one the Ferraris in which Michael Schumacher won one of his record-breaking seven world titles.

While it’s not the first time Schumacher, 20, has driven one his dad’s race-winning cars, this is the first time he has driven a Formula 1 car around the Fiorano test track.

The particular F2002 chassis that Mick Schumacher drove is the same one his father piloted to his fifth F1 championship that year. Of Michael Schumacher’s 11 victories that year, three of them were secured in that chassis.

Speaking after getting out of the single seater, Mick Schumacher said: “It was always a dream for me to drive this car. It was also the first time for me to drive a Formula 1 car on the Fiorano track, so it was very special.”

On November 30, this particular Ferrari will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s, with the vendor estimating the famous car will sell for between €5m to €6.5m.

A portion of the proceeds generated by the Ferrari F2002’s sale will be donated to the Keep Fighting Foundation, a charity set-up by Michael Schumacher’s family to continue the seven-time champion’s charitable work following a skiing accident in 2013 that left him with severe head injuries.

Additional Michael Schumacher memorabilia going under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi sale includes a 1992 Benetton B192 racing car the driver used during his first full season in Formula 1, and a print depicting Michael Schumacher’s victory at the 2000 Japanese Grand Prix that saw the German win his third championship (his first of five with Ferrari).