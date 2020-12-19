Real Madrid’s top scorer this season Karim Benzema said the La Liga champions are “on the right track” ahead of potentially returning to the top of table with a win at Eibar on Sunday.

Madrid, who last led the league last season, trail leaders Atletico Madrid and second-placed Real Sociedad on goal difference after a Benzema double in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao took his tally up to 10 across all competitions for the campaign.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had been under pressure following a run of three games without a win in November with Spanish press linking former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Madrid forward Raul forward to the Frenchman’s job.

“We are on the right track. We work together, we score goals, we don’t concede,” Benzema told the club’s television channel.

