Ducati head to Mugello for Sunday’s MotoGP given impetus by both history and recent form.

The Italian manufacturer, which views Mugello as its home race, has won last three Italian MotoGPs and Jack Miller has won the last two races, in Spain and France, while teammate Francesco Bagnaia is second in the standings.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo leads the standings for Yamaha but has three Ducatis in close pursuit.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta