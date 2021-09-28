Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller took his tally to 10 goals in as many games this season as Ajax beat Besiktas 2-0 to move top of group C in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Haller, who joined the Dutch league holders from West Ham in January, kneed home his effort just before the break after midfielder Steven Berghuis had opened the scoring at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

The 27-year-old’s efforts this term have helped Erik ten Hag’s side to the summit of the Eredivisie. They are also three points clear of Borussia Dortmund in Europe, with the Germans hosting Sporting Lisbon later.

