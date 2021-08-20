Malta’s long jump sensation Jeremy Zammit secured a prestigious result at the World U-20 Athletics Championships when he managed to finish seventh overall in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday.

Zammit came into the competition on the back of an impressive fifth placing at the European U-20 Championships that were held in Estonia earlier this summer after managing two national record jumps of 7.58 and 7.62m in Tallinn.

On Friday, Zammit continued where he left off in Friday’s final which brought together the world’s best jumpers in the U-20 level.

He managed a best jump of 7.42m in his first attempt that secured a seventh place in the world U-20 championships.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta