In-form Manchester city striker Gabriel Jesus was recalled to the Brazil squad on Wednesday for friendlies against South Korea and Japan in June.

Meanwhile, the Selecao’s friendly against Argentina in Australia in June has been cancelled, though the two old enemies still have a qualifying game to play in September.

Brazil will play South Korea on June 2 in Seoul and against Japan in Tokyo on June 6.

Brazil coach Tite omitted Jesus from the squad for the South American World Cup qualifiers in March as his team extended an unbeaten campaign by thrashing both Chile and Bolivia 4-0.

Jesus was out of favour at City at the time. He returned to the starting line-up in late April and has hit six goals in five Premier League starts as the team have surged towards the title. He also scored against Real Madrid as City bowed out of the Champions League in the semi-finals.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta