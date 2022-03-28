Mireya Cassar continued to set new national standards in the women’s hammer throw after setting another record in the discipline last weekend.

Competing in the Baden-Wurttemberg Winter Regional Championships at the Wablingen Stadium in Stuttgart, Cassar managed a best throw of 48.73 metres to set a new national record.

Her effort has propelled Cassar to second place in the competition and further underlines her remarkable progress in the last few weeks.

Cassar’s throw was an impressive 69 centimetres improvement on her previous national best shed had set at the Under 23 final held in the European Throwing Cup in Portugal earlier this month.

