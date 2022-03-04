Napoli and AC Milan face off on Sunday night as another instalment of a thrilling Serie A title race unfolds on the bay of Naples.

Chasing a first league crown since the days of Diego Maradona, a sold-out stadium which bears their hero’s name will host two teams locked on 57 points, with Napoli holding top spot on goal difference from Milan.

Sunday’s clash harks back to Maradona’s time, a win for star-studded Milan in Naples in 1988 allowing Arrigo Sacchi to move above Napoli and win his one and only Serie A title.

The outcome could be crucial for both teams’ title hopes as it is head-to-head record which decides who among teams on the same points finishes higher in the table once all fixtures are played between them.

