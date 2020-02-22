SENGLEA ATHLETIC 2

Cabral 55; Teixiera 87

STA LUCIA 5

Correia 3; Tachikawa 11, 51, Maia 60, Walker 66

Sta Lucia maintained their moment of grace to clinch their fourth win in five matches after laying low Senglea's challenge in a match which rubber-stamped the tactical superiority of Oliver Spiteri's troops.

Santa Lucia broke the ice immediately. Gabriel Bohrer ran to meet a chip from Jamie Zerafa, he flicked the ball towards at the far post where Kevin Correia prodded it home.

The Saints remained clinical in their finishing and netted their second goal after 11 minutes. Former Senglea winger Leighton Grech was the provider this time as his inviting ball dipped into the box, Rei Tachikawa swivelled before hitting a delightful half-volley that sailed past Farrugia.

The hub of action remained in the Senglea's half. And Senglea were down to ten men on 22 minutes after the dismissal of Dejan Dejan who got a hand to the ball when he tried to hook it off the line. But Santa Lucia missed a great chance of making it 3-0 from the ensuing spot kick as Maia Mauxell's attempt was saved saved by Matthew Farrugia.

Four minutes from half-time, Tachikawa hit fiercely towards goal only for Farrugia to fling himself to the left and pull off a grand save.

There was only one team in the picture now. On 51 minutes, Santa Lucia were finally three goals up. Maia redeemed himself for his penalty miss, by serving Tachikawa whose angled shot beat again Farrugia.

Yet, Cabral, Senglea's most persistent player, managed to reduce the deficit four minutes later. The Brazilian midfielder released himself from midfield, popped up inside the area to beat Timothy Aquilina with low shot.

But on the hour mark, Santa Lucia applied the killer touch and it was again a remarkable goal engineered between Senglea's chief tormentors - Tachikawa and Maia. This time Tachikawa returned the compliment to the Maia who drove low into the net via the foot of the post.

Santa Lucia sealed their success with another well-taken goal on 66 minutes when Camilo Escobar punctually served substitute Jacob Walker who flicked in.

On 75 minutes, Paulo de Azevedo Santos ran to meet Luis Riascos's ball, evaded the attentions of the onrushing Farrugia but his effort hit the upright.

Three minutes from time, Cabral was brought down in the penalty box and Josè Teixeira scored from the ensuing spot kick.

That made no difference however as the game had long been won and lost.

Rei Tachikawa of Sta Lucia was named BOV Player of the match.