A massive 19-metre Christmas tree with 4,500 glass bottles is adorning the main square of Għajnsielem, Gozo.

The tree, dedicated to to the heroes and victims of COVID-19, has a steel skeleton, using more than two kilometres of metal, weighing more than 3.3 tons. It’s widest part measures over 8 metres.

The iron has over 5,350 pieces and required more than 30 kilogrammes of welding wire and more than 330 screws and nuts. The bottles were places on 4,200 washers while the Christmas tree was wrapped with more than 700 metres of wiring for more than 7,000 light bulbs.

The tree is weighted down with more than 15 tons of cement blocks and the base is covered with more than 250 metres of wood.

Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, which usually host a Christmas Village in the Gozitan village, said the tree is dedicated to “all those people going through difficult times during this particular period that the world is going through.”

The tree was inaugurated on Thursday by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.