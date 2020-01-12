Teatru Salesjan looks forward to a revival this year, with a programme of events that runs throughout the year. As part of its educational strand, the theatre will be launching Company 111, its musical theatre ensemble, set to perform on the stage later on in the year. Auditions for this Company will be held on February 1-2.

Leading the group during this season will be Director, Denise Mulholland, who explains that “the aim for Company 111 is to offer young artists, with a passion for musical theatre, the training to develop their skills. It will offer them the chance to work with like-minded people and to create their own performance pieces which will, hopefully, go on to be performed at regular intervals throughout the season.

She also describes how is it different to other training companies. “There are many wonderful training companies here in Malta, all of which offer great learning opportunities to young performers. Company 111 will work slightly diffeently, in that we will focus initially on short, intense development phases leading to the creation of different performances. Once these have been created, the company will have the opportunity to perform them again, in effect creating a kind of repertory company with a number of different productions on hand to perform. This training will focus primarily on acting through song, offering company members individual and group training. It will also include vocal coaching which will focus on style, content and interpretation.

“In this initial programme we will be focusing more on very contemporary musical theatre. This will mostly involve pieces written since 2010. I think the current level of writing in musical theatre is just exceptional. It offers such wonderful opportunities for singing actors, not only vocally, but also narratively and thematically. Musicals such as The Band’s Visit and Come from Away, Fun Home and Honeymoon in Vegas will offer young performers challenging and inspiring material to work with, as soloists and also as ensemble members. This first programme will concentrate more on singing and acting.”

For more information on Company 111 and booking an audition slot, please email Francesca on francesca@tsmalta.com or call 77997000. The closing date January 20.