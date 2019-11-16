Footage captured during filming of the upcoming James Bond movie gives a unique, behind-the-scenes view of stunt coordinator Lee Morrison and stunt driver Jess Hawkins at work.

No Time To Die is the first movie to feature the new Land Rover Defender, the latest legendary vehicle to star in a James Bond car chase sequence.

The new Defender has been tested by the 007 expert stunt team in the most extreme off-road conditions, demonstrating its unstoppable nature.

Land Rover’s design team worked closely with Special Effects and Action Vehicles Supervisor Chris Corbould on the specification of the Defenders in the film. Based on the Defender X model in Santorini Black, with darkened skid pans, 20-inch dark finish wheels and professional off-road tyres, they were the first Defenders to be built at Jaguar Land Rover’s new production facility in Nitra, Slovakia.