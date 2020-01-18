Il-Għaqda Kulturali Nazzjonali Maltija is organising a symphonic concert in honour of Mro Carmelo Caruana on the 15th anniversary of his death.

His musical arrangements of classical pieces for performance by symphonic bands number over 500. His son, Joseph, is involved in the organisational musical aspect of the concert.

This is the third concert in the series honouring the late maestro. The programme includes overtures by Beethoven, Bellini, Rossini, Tchaikowsky, Verdi and Paolino Vella. All of these had been musically arranged by maestro Carmelo Caruana.

The concert is being held today at 7.30pm at the Sir Temi Zammit Auditorium, University of Malta, Msida Campus. The proceeds are in aid of Dar Bjorn.