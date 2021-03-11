Liverpool made light of their Premier League woes to ease into the quarter-finals of the Champions League by beating RB Leipzig 2-0 in Budapest for the second time in three weeks.

After a wretched run of a record six consecutive defeats at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s men might have welcomed a return to the Hungarian capital for their ‘home’ leg of the last 16 tie.

The Champions League this season and next is now the Reds focus as they try to salvage a campaign decimated by injuries and a drastic decline in form after romping to a first league title in 30 years last season.

