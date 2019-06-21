If anyone needed proof of the relative unimportance of the arts in Malta, it would suffice to look at the way every town’s soul is being ripped apart by uncontrolled construction.

The problem is not simply one of quantity – though that alone is bad enough, as so-called ‘developers’ continue to eat away at pedestrians’ mobility, fresh air, light and sanity. The problem runs deeper. If some buildings in the past bore witness to the pride of their owners and the artistry of their designers, now the ultimate criterion of value simply seems to be each building’s potential as an ‘investment’.

It’s so easy to mistake that last sentence for a pitiable mark of nostalgia or outright naivety. Actually, it becomes easier once you’ve convinced yourself that the only value worth investing in is the value of ‘business-friendliness’.

Nowadays, being business-friendly is a diplomatic way of saying that public space and small fry count for nothing. Anyone with that sort of conviction easily dismisses art and any activity that involves hard work, lots of patience and relatively few rewards as redundant activities.

However, in a climate which puts a quick buck before regular citizens’ safety, health and environment, the arts become more crucial than ever.

They are crucial because they could serve as a critical barricade against the current onslaught of selfishness and sense of loss and alienation that are masked and sold to us as ‘progress’.

They could serve to remind us that the quickest route from one point to another is not necessarily the best one. They could show us, as they often do, that not everything we learn is worth learning simply because it can solve ‘applied’ problems or help us win real-life races.

Alternatively, the arts could simply join the neoliberal chorus and offer “possible solutions to transform audiences into repeat customers of creative products/services”, as one local cultural entity recently promoted a hands-on workshop for people in the creative sector.

Our very own Malta Developers Association is a master in creative arts because it has transformed the whole population into largely unwilling “audiences” of its products

In other words, artists could aspire to become mini-corporations. If Maltese artists are happy to have their work presented as marketing strategies, products, services and so on, it’s not difficult to conclude that more funds for culture do not necessarily translate into more principled art (or artists). Quite the contrary: this approach is a good recipe for customising the arts to the needs of the status quo.

One might also conclude that a cultural entity that strives for “repeat customers” and clear “solutions” is merely echoing an educational ideology that focuses on pragmatic, assessable competences, vocational skills and employability. In this scenario, creativity is projected as a corporate skill, one that is useful only if it continues to produce stable, business-friendly employees and conforms to a checklist on a bureaucratic application form. As Oli Mould argued in Against Creativity (2018), the current mobilisation of the so-called creative industries “feeds the notion that the world and everything in it can be monetized.” Paradoxically, creativity is OK so long as it can be co-opted by the system in order to make that system stronger.

We could say, by extension, that our very own Malta Developers Association is a master in the creative arts because it has transformed the whole population into largely unwilling “audiences” of its products and simultaneously become the strongest organisation in the country.

This is one of the reasons why I do not find the 2019 Matriculation Certificate Reform’s single reference to “creativity” very reassuring. Like some other buzzwords in the reform (for instance, European identity, intercultural skills), it’s a very flexible term.

During the last few decades I have listened to too many individuals at all levels of the educational system pay lip service to creativity and the arts only to implement policies that ignore the real needs of the arts. And this includes our university, which rushes to accommodate the latest VET subjects yet still postpones the creation of proper facilities for the arts in education.

But MATSEC’s reform goes a little further. It simply leaves the arts out altogether and focuses instead on the medium of communication, language. Nobody can argue against the centrality of languages, including foreign languages, in our daily life. Nobody, I imagine, wants Systems of Knowledge to remain unchanged for another 20 years or so. Yet, the reform’s plan to integrate “culture within a communicative context” smacks of instrumentalism. What such an idea could mean is that the arts and humanities within Systems of Knowledge are justifiable so long as they help to assess English and Maltese communicative skills.

Translated to the language of the creative industries: the arts are acceptable only if they can be communicated to audiences and repeat customers. And this tallies with the reform’s plan to reduce the “emphasis on knowledge” in the current Systems of Knowledge syllabus.

What students know is less important than their ability to communicate it in correct English and Maltese.

Epistemological breadth could be a crucial ingredient in an education that is geared towards social justice but who needs all that when we could stress entrepreneurial skills instead?

Even when social justice does play a role in our curricula, how often is it introduced through dry concepts like collaboration, teamwork and inclusion that students learn about rather than experience directly through the performing arts?

The problem with thinking of the arts and education solely in terms of communication is that not everything that is worthy of our time and effort is easily communicable. The arts are fraught with uncertainties, and uncertainty is not good for business.

But, once you divest the arts of uncertainty you are left with one of two options. On one hand, you could end up with an instrumental approach to education that embraces the notion of creativity only as exchange value.

On the other hand, you could be left only with an empty medium – a tool of communication that doesn’t have much content to communicate.

Or, as Nietzsche aptly wrote about an art without “intestinal fever”: you’d be left with “the virtuoso croaking of shivering frogs, despairing in their swamp”.

Raphael Vella is head, Department of Arts, Open Communities and Adult Education at the University of Malta.