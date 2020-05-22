Restaurants and hairdressers welcomed their first clients on Friday, following a two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the government announced that restaurants, hairdressers, beauticians and nail technicians can receive clients again from Friday as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in an attempt to restart the economy. Strict rules, however, have to be followed.

Chris Sant Fournier took photos of the activity in Sliema as owners, staff and guests geared themselves to a new normal.

Brunch, with a difference Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Temperature checks at this hairdresser Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Plastic screens separate clients Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Disinfecting tables at this restaurant at Tigne Point Photo: Chris Sant Fournier