A photo exhibition of street art depicting migratory birds is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta throughout December until mid-January.

Greater Flamingo in Gozo

Curated by Rachel Formosa, it forms part of the Migratory Birds in Malta: A Street Art Guide project, which explores bird migration in Malta during what seems to be an ongoing hunting crisis.

Organised by the Malta Street Art Collective in collaboration with BirdLife Malta, the street art by James Micallef Grimaud, also known as TWITCH, was documented by Steve Zammit Lupi.

European Honey Buzzard

The exhibition opens on December 2 and runs until January 16 at Space B, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta.

Untitled Mural at the Skatepark in Msida

This project is being funded through the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme managed by the MaltaCouncil for the Voluntary Sector on behalf of Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sports and VoluntaryOrganisations within the Ministry for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing.

Hunting for Votes Garganey in Comino Golden Oriole Pendulum Tit European Bee-eater in Qui-si-Sana Great Cormorant, Turtle Dove, Common Chaffinch and the Common Kestrel [birds illustrated from left to right]