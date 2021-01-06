Tense officers pointing guns, lawmakers with gas masks, camouflaged protesters smashing windows - this was the day that President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the US election went "wild".

Inside the great domed US Capitol building, initially out of view of the cameras, images emerged of a scene that resembled something from a coup d'etat.

Trump supporters, waving his blue flags and wearing his red campaign hats, stormed through the building, making it right into the debating chamber.

The photos in the slideshow below capture some of the action.

