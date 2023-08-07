The greatest feats of early building engineering that Malta can boast of will unquestionably be found in the realm of worship. From the monumental neolithic temples to Richard England’s prayer factories, the islands’ history has been punctuated by major exploits of architectural splendour, most of which survive to this day.
A pity that the ecclesiastical authorities wantonly demolished in 1693 one of these grandeurs, the Mdina Siculo-Norman cathedral. Malta cheated itself of its own Monreale and Cefalù.
This pictorial series relies predominantly on photography. And the earliest one in today’s is my copy from the Gennadius Album housed in Athens. It shows the incomplete Mosta rotunda, c.1856, with the lantern still unbuilt and the earthen ramp on the left-hand side over which the builders would carry the hewn stones to roof that utterly amazing dome, claimed to be the world’s third largest.
Most of the images show holy edifices after reaching an advanced stage of construction. Maltese architects and engineers still resorted to well-tried and tested traditional building materials and methods, mostly profiled limestone blocks, mortar and the bonding force of gravity. But modern innovations start beckoning too – the colossal Paola parish church relied on reinforced concrete on a big scale. Today, that pioneering exception has overtaken the rule.
Some eminent and historical churches suffered catastrophic damages that required massive rebuilding interventions. Wars apart, among the worst hit remains the basilica of St Paul’s, in Rabat, now proud of its third dome. In 1919, Lorenzo Gafà’s original cupola was remodelled by the addition of a lantern but, in 1924, an epic storm sent the whole dome crashing to the ground. It had to be rebuilt shortly later to a different design.
All images from the author’s collections.