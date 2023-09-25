A recent feature in the present series covered military funerals throughout the later colonial era. Those now figure as history, as I am not aware that the present armed forces have retained all the pomp and pageantry the British were sticklers for. Today, I will be recording early non-military funerals.

These include ‘State’ ceremonies for VIPs – politicians, governors, prominent ecclesiastics, high achievers and the more ‘private’ ceremonies and rituals reserved for the rest.

Mgr Enrico Dandria, education minister, had what is deemed the largest popular funeral in Maltese history when he died on June 9, 1932. Photo: Richard Ellis

"Hired bikkejja or newwieħa, have, not unfortunately, gone out of fashion"

In Malta, almost all funerals ended in interment (in terra, reverting to the earth), though embalmment and a few burials at sea also left their mark. Christian tradition tolerated cremations, so long as they did not negate the resurrection of the body.

The number of old photographs of funerals to choose from turned out to be quite extensive. I am excluding the solemn virtual funerary celebrations held in Malta on the death of British monarchs or Roman pontiffs.

The funeral of Dun Amadeo Ebejer, vice-parish priest of Msida, after his death on June 11, 1955.

In some details, the ritual observed in funerals can still vary quite considerably, depending on the personal circumstances of the deceased. Church music during the religious service still remains almost mandatory but only official and unofficial State funerals or those of band club executives prescribe the external presence of musical bands.

The funeral of Governor Sir William Congreve, who was buried at sea close to Filfla on March 4, 1927. Photo: Salvatore Lorenzo Cassar The funeral of archbishop Pietro Pace held in Gozo. He died on July 7, 1914. Enrico Mizzi, the only prime minister who died in office, on December 20, 1950, was given a solemn State funeral.

Have funerals changed much over time? Hired bikkejja or newwieħa, rent-a-mourners who grieved against payment have, not unfortunately, gone out of fashion.

An unidentified funeral in Ħamrun, 1920s. Photo: Joseph Cassar

George Angas, in 1841, described them as beating their breasts and chanting in low dismal voices before howling and tearing out their hair.

The traditional horse-drawn hearse in a funeral held in Senglea on March 15, 1932.

Otherwise, the script is today re-enacted in much the same way as 100 years ago, except that sleek mechanised hearses have generally taken over from baroque horse-drawn ones.

Ġorġ Borg Olivier (right) standing near the coffin of Enrico Mizzi, who he succeeded as prime minister.

All images from the author's collections.