An old custom that fizzled out in the 1930s established that musical bands would distribute to bystanders programmes of the pieces played. These they mostly, though not invariably, printed on the backs of cheap postcards.
This fashion started in the late 1890s but then avalanched throughout Malta. No Gozo programmes have been traced so far. Exceptionally, some programmes were printed on fancy perforated and embossed kartonċin.
These old throw-away programmes, now very rare, remain a mine of information, mostly shedding light on musical genres then prevalent in Malta but also on sponsored advertising practices, and on printing display tastes. Few, if any, band club archives seem to have preserved copies.
Though unsafe to generalise, it appears that popular choices predominantly favoured Italian music – operatic excerpts and lighter catchy Neapolitan songs. Equally noticeable is the almost total absence of Germanic, northern, baroque and orchestral classical music. Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, Dvorak, Wagner, Sibelius, Tchaikovsky mostly inhabited alien worlds.
Almost all of these programmes carried commercial promotions that made their free distribution possible. The cutthroat tobacco industry virtually monopolised programme adverts, with A.C. Cousis, owned by Joseph Howard, the first prime minister of self-governing Malta, claiming the lion’s share.
Anna Borg Cardona, William Zammit and I are working on a volume to bring together and study all the known survivors. We believe this book will be a useful revelation for those who consider musical bands an integral part of the Maltese cultural and social heritage.
We have already put together a few hundred programmes, but we believe there could be many more, particularly ones for village bands. We appeal to all those who know of these antique postcard-size programmes to contact one of us.