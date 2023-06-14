Very likely, the most robust demand for greetings cards in Malta came from military servicemen – British officers, soldiers and sailors stationed away from their friends and loved ones. No surprise that businessmen found that niche market commercially highly exploitable and responded with a copious production of printed or photographic greetings cards or postcards aimed specifically at the British armed forces in Malta or their families.

Those who created the artwork for these military well-wish cards targeted specifically what they believed servicemen would find attractive enough to spend their money on – views of the barracks or locality where they were stationed, group photos of battalions, or sports teams, patriotic verses if during a war; in general, anything fodder enough for nostalgia, affection or love.

Most, obviously, were greetings from Malta. But a few also circulated in the UK for those “Leaving for Malta”!

Greetings card by a regiment leaving the UK for Malta, early 1920s A World War II card from Malta as the ‘Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier’ Malta the George Cross Island in World War II A tiny Christmas 1942 greetings card by the Royal Naval Air Squadron, when paper restrictions were at their harshest. Christmas 1952 greetings card from the 42nd Commandos, Royal Marines, Malta

Production peaks were reached or exceeded during the two world wars. Those around the World War I years are generally more abundant, fussier, more emotional, with offensively busy artwork. By the time of World War II, when Malta was besieged by the Axis powers, and even trickles of essential supplies struggled to reach it, greetings cards originating postally from Malta become sparser, their graphics defiant but more sombre. Post-baroque exuberance makes way for essential visuals.

A 1937 New Year’s greetings card from King George V Memorial Hospital, Malta, which had images of the inside of the building An Irish Regiment in Malta’s masonic Christmas card “100,000 welcomes”, used in 1908. A thank-you card from patients to the staff of St John’s Military Hospital, Malta, 1916 Military season’s greetings card from the Ricasoli Club, 1912

Together with the military greetings cards marketed by ‘civilian’ publishers or photographers must be reckoned those, very numerous in bulk, issued by British regiments or warships stationed in Malta or even by the many military hospitals or clubs, illustrated with noticeably Maltese imagery. I also include cards custom-printed by commanding officers in Malta for their personal use if these have some ‘Malteseness’ about them.

All images from the author’s collections.

Nine UK soldiers in Malta in 1909 pose for a communal Christmas card. Nine UK soldiers in Malta in 1909 pose for a communal Christmas card.