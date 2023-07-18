Halfway through 19th-century Malta, musical bands started becoming the big thing. Before then, the concept of musicians, mostly playing brass, wind and percussion instruments on the march or in the open air, was principally linked with the military – read British – army and navy.

Regimental and naval bands played in Malta in the first half of the 19th century but it seems there was little parallel civilian musical activity. And, if the overlords did it, some Maltese would feel compelled to out-British the British.

A musical band platform in Main Guard Square, Valletta, c. 1900. Note the glass oil lamps for illumination, before the introduction of electric street lighting. A band stand in front of the Birkirkara basilica, 1940s.

Musical bands and clubs go hand in hand. Bands morphed into clubs and clubs generated bands. Over a relatively short period, many cities and villages in Malta had their band clubs in full swing. These progressively exposed more people to music and certainly helped to shape a musical inquisitiveness, if not culture, in different social strata.

A Maltese band from Tunis marching in front of St John’s Co-Cathedral in 1913. The band from the French naval squadron stationed in Malta in 1914 marching through East Street, Valletta, at the outbreak of World War 1. Valletta’s King's Own Band surrounded by crowds marching in front of the Governor’s Palace, Valletta, c.1920.

In almost every town and village, a considerable cohort of persons would as a result play a musical instrument – something unheard of before.

Competitiveness and acute parish rivalry arose between the neighbouring bands, often verging on hostility. Memorable remain the pre-war overseas contests between the two Valletta bands, which both claimed to have won, or the conflicts in Mqabba between the devotees of Our Lady, the Madonna of the Lily, and their implacable enemies, the supporters of Our Lady, the Santa Marija music makers.

La Valette mandolin ensemble in a group photo on the steps of Castille, c. 1900. Pinto Band Club from Qormi in carnival costume in front of Castille, 1930s.

From the late 1890s to the 1930s, bands routinely printed their musical programmes for marches or concerts on the backs of postcards – ephemera, to be used and ditched. They must have been in the hundreds over the years that bear witness to popular musical tastes in Malta, predominantly inspired by Italian opera.

A banner given by the people of Ħamrun to La Vallette Band club in Valletta in 1914 as a token of gratitude. Trophies awarded to the Valletta’s King’s Own Band, including a portrait of their legendary conductor, Mro Aurelio Doncic. Photo by the Royal Studio, 1920s. Trophies awarded to the Valletta’s King’s Own Band, including a portrait of their legendary conductor, Mro Aurelio Doncic. Photo by the Royal Studio, 1920s. St George Band performing at the Royal Opera House on October 24, 1926.

Together with two valiant experts, I am working on a book about them.