Malta was the first country overseas to clone the very British scouting movement in 1908 and those healthy ideals still assert their presence to this day.
Robert Baden-Powell, founder and guru, could recall very significant connections with the island.
He had lived here between 1890 and 1893 as aide-de-camp to his uncle, Sir Henry Augustus Smyth, governor of the colony. He later visited again, more than once, on his honeymoon in 1912 and, then, on scouting duties.
Totalitarians have often promoted the herding and indoctrination of youngsters. An urge to catch ’em young runs through most authoritarian ideologies – Mussolini’s Balillas, the Nazi Hitlerjugend, Stalin’s Komsomol, Franco’s youth Falanges, Cuba’s Juventud Socialista and, to some extent, even Mintoff’s Brigata, all served to condition young minds to hero worship a leader and to bond with his philosophy.
Baden-Powell, a devout believer in the redemptive powers of British colonialism, saw the boy scout and girl guide movements as conveyors of patriotism, civic virtue, character forging and, also, as promoters of empire.
"They propped colonialism in parallel with fashioning good citizens"
The scouts, to their credit, strove for the high ideals programmed by their founder. They also propped colonialism, in parallel with fashioning good citizens. The latter accounts for their success and survival worldwide.
Not everyone shared unbounded admiration. A scathing description reduces them to bambini vestiti da cretini guidati da cretini vestiti da bambini. I believe it is merciful to leave that untranslated.
Postcards issued in the pre-war years prove generous with images of boy scouts, sea scouts and their activities – rarely of girl guides. They took part in athletics and other sports, state funerals, camping, celebrations, national festivities, international jamborees.
John A. Mizzi, in 1989, published an excellently illustrated history of scouting in Malta.
All postcards from the author’s collection.