The air defence of Malta and Gozo by the British and Commonwealth forces has been well documented by historians, in memoirs by the main actors and by contemporary media. A thrilling saga of courage and fortitude on the part of the defenders and of memorable stoicism by the inhabitants.

Photographic evidence, though not entirely unfindable, proves rather scarce, owing to two overriding, sometimes contradictory, reasons: censorship and propaganda.

Ħal Far airfield under attack during the very first air raid on June 11, 1940.

Strict restrictions on photographing military objectives satisfied the paranoia common to nations at war – that spies are everywhere and that the enemy must never get to know strategic and tactical secrets. The exigencies of propaganda required that news and images be filtered and censored to make public only what boosts morale.

Suppress the bad news, manipulate the good.

Luftwaffe Junkers JU 87 Stukas over Malta

Opposing the heroic defenders were two forces with proud histories of airborne achievement – the Italian Regia Aeronautica and, later, the German Luftwaffe. Photographic evidence of their activity over wartime Malta proves to be extremely scanty.

German Junkers JU 87 Stuka dive bombers wearing Regia Aeronautica markings together with SM 79 Sparviero bombers and a Cant Z 1007. Possibly a composite photograph. An Alcione Z 1007 over a burning wreck at sea near Malta

I thought it would be interesting to introduce readers to ‘the other side’. I may document British aircraft activity in Malta, pre-World War II and during the war, in a future feature.

The words Macchi, Stuka, Savoia Marchetti, Junker, Alcione, Cant, Heinkel, Sparviero and Messerschmidt, thankfully, mean little to the average reader today.

Savoia Marchetti SM 79 bombers in formation over Malta. This aircraft was nicknamed il gobbo due to the hump over its front fuselage.

Not so during the bloodied hostilities – they identified purveyors of death and devastation, to be feared and hated.

An Italian Macchi C202 fighter aircraft over Malta

My knowledge of aircraft models, their peculiarities and characteristics is limited indeed, though, as a boy, I did watch deadly dogfights in the sky with eager curiosity and apprehension. I relied heavily on the expertise of an aviation historian, who asked to remain anonymous, to give context to the photographs.

A Savoia Marchetti Sparviero in November 1942 over what is said to be Malta. Italian bombers SM 79 escorted by CR 42 fighters over Malta early in World War II A SM 79 bomber approaching the harbour area.

All photos from the author’s collection.