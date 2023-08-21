The air defence of Malta and Gozo by the British and Commonwealth forces has been well documented by historians, in memoirs by the main actors and by contemporary media. A thrilling saga of courage and fortitude on the part of the defenders and of memorable stoicism by the inhabitants.
Photographic evidence, though not entirely unfindable, proves rather scarce, owing to two overriding, sometimes contradictory, reasons: censorship and propaganda.
Strict restrictions on photographing military objectives satisfied the paranoia common to nations at war – that spies are everywhere and that the enemy must never get to know strategic and tactical secrets. The exigencies of propaganda required that news and images be filtered and censored to make public only what boosts morale.
Suppress the bad news, manipulate the good.
Opposing the heroic defenders were two forces with proud histories of airborne achievement – the Italian Regia Aeronautica and, later, the German Luftwaffe. Photographic evidence of their activity over wartime Malta proves to be extremely scanty.
I thought it would be interesting to introduce readers to ‘the other side’. I may document British aircraft activity in Malta, pre-World War II and during the war, in a future feature.
The words Macchi, Stuka, Savoia Marchetti, Junker, Alcione, Cant, Heinkel, Sparviero and Messerschmidt, thankfully, mean little to the average reader today.
Not so during the bloodied hostilities – they identified purveyors of death and devastation, to be feared and hated.
My knowledge of aircraft models, their peculiarities and characteristics is limited indeed, though, as a boy, I did watch deadly dogfights in the sky with eager curiosity and apprehension. I relied heavily on the expertise of an aviation historian, who asked to remain anonymous, to give context to the photographs.
All photos from the author’s collection.