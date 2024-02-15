Maltese farmers took their tractors to the streets for a second time on Thursday, to protest against EU rules and propose how they can be mitigated.

Hundreds of tractors started the day in Ta' Qali to begin the 12km drive to Floriana. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Many of the tractors carried signs and placards. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The farmers say the cost of complying with EU rules is impacting their livelihoods. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Thursday was the second time in two weeks that farmers have taken to the streets. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

One sign reads: "They have made Malta dependent upon imports".Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

This story will be updated as the protest progresses.