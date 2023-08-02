Malta has, throughout its history, attracted visits by monarchs in between long intervals of their complete absence.
During the rule by the Order of St John, no sovereign had been invited or had requested to visit the islands, as had happened before and after: see Alfonso V of Spain, who visited the islands in 1432, and lived in Casa Inguanez in Mdina for three months, or King Ferdinand II of the Two Sicilies in 1844.
During the British colonial period, foreign royalty mainly came to Malta for two reasons: as honoured guests or as refugees after exile. The former Russian Czarina, Dowager Maria Feodorovna, had a taste of both – in 1909 on a pleasure cruise and in 1919 as a dejected exile. So did King Alphonse XIII of Spain: he paid a courtesy visit to Malta in 1927, only to return as an exile five years later after being dethroned.
This feature focuses on presences in the island of non-British sovereigns or members of their close families.
In the ‘exile’ category also fall the deposed sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Mehmet VI, the prince and princess of Capua, and Prince Alamayu, heir to the throne of the defeated emperor of Abyssinia.
As priviledged guests, Malta also welcomed Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany on three occasions, in 1898, 1904 and 1908; Prince Hirohito, future emperor of Japan, and Ferdinando of Savoia, Prince of Udine – all three shortly later to become sworn enemies of Britain.
Visits by British monarchs and members of their immediate families were considerably more plentiful and turned into occasions of loyalty-building and of popular celebration. They may form the subject of a future feature.
All images from the author’s collections.