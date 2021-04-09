Ħamrun turned red and black on Friday after the locality's Spartans were declared Premier League champions.

Fans took to the streets with their cymbals, trumpets and whistles, but remained in their cars in keeping with COVID-19 mitigation measures.

They drove up and down St Joseph High street, blaring their vehicles' horns in celebration of the eighth champions' title in the club's existence.

Ħamrun Spartans are among the top five clubs to have won the title, following Sliema and Floriana with 26 titles each, Valletta (25) and Hibernians (12).

The last time they won the title in 1991 closed a glorious decade in the club's history under Victor Tedesco's leadership.

With many expecting the league to be stopped prematurely, Ħamrun Spartans issued a statement urging all fans to be mature and responsible should they be declared champions.

The club told fans that "proper celebrations" will be postponed for after the pandemic.

The road to the locality's stadium was blocked with barricades, while police and LESA officers stood guard. They were also patrolling the streets to ensure no gatherings.

Most opted for carcading, while a few supporters, mainly small children and elderly people wearing masks and distancing properly, were cheering from the pavements.

Earlier this year, fans were fined for breaching mask-wearing and social distancing measures, and for smoking indoors, after a video was circulated on social media.

The footage showed fans clustered together inside a bar, singing and celebrating around club president and Gozitan property magnate Joseph Portelli.

