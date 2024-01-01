As the world ushers in 2024, we take a look at how some countries marked the start of the new year. Enjoy this selection of photos of new year celebrations from across the world.
Brazil: People watch fireworks and celebrate at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: AFP
Indonesia: Fireworks explode over the city, as revellers gather around as the lit National Monument of Indonesia (MONAS) in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
UK: Fireworks explode around the London Eye and Big Ben in central London. Photo: AFP
Kenya: Nairobi's city skyline lights up with fireworks. Photo: AFP
Nigeria: People celebrate with small fireworks in Ijebu Imushin. Photo: AFP
France: Fireworks explode next to the Arc de Triomphe at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees, Paris. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka: Fireworks explode near Colombo's Lotus Tower. Photo: AFP
Japan: A man tosses a bank note toward the shrine to make an offering on the first morning of the new year at Meiji Shrine in central Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Cambodia: A couple release a lantern as people fire fireworks at a beach in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
United Arab Emirates: The Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world’s tallest building, is lit up in fireworks in Dubai. Photo: AFP
India: A woman applies coloured powder to a "rangoli" design to usher in the new year in front of a home in Hyderabad. Photo: AFP
Nepal: Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire dance on the occasion of 'Tamu Lhosar' festival marking the commencement of Gurung new year in Kathmandu. Photo: AFP
Turkey: Crowds fill Istanbul's Istiklal Street ahead of the new year. Photo: AFP
Iraq: A man fires a flare before midnight in Tahrir Square in the centre of Baghdad. Photo: AFP
Malta: The Grand Harbour lights up in the colour of fireworks, which were brought back to Valletta this year. Photo: Jonathan Borg