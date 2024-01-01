As the world ushers in 2024, we take a look at how some countries marked the start of the new year. Enjoy this selection of photos of new year celebrations from across the world.

Brazil: People watch fireworks and celebrate at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: AFP

Indonesia: Fireworks explode over the city, as revellers gather around as the lit National Monument of Indonesia (MONAS) in Jakarta. Photo: AFP

UK: Fireworks explode around the London Eye and Big Ben in central London. Photo: AFP

Kenya: Nairobi's city skyline lights up with fireworks. Photo: AFP

Nigeria: People celebrate with small fireworks in Ijebu Imushin. Photo: AFP

France: Fireworks explode next to the Arc de Triomphe at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees, Paris. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka: Fireworks explode near Colombo's Lotus Tower. Photo: AFP

Japan: A man tosses a bank note toward the shrine to make an offering on the first morning of the new year at Meiji Shrine in central Tokyo. Photo: AFP

Cambodia: A couple release a lantern as people fire fireworks at a beach in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP

United Arab Emirates: The Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world’s tallest building, is lit up in fireworks in Dubai. Photo: AFP

India: A woman applies coloured powder to a "rangoli" design to usher in the new year in front of a home in Hyderabad. Photo: AFP

Nepal: Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire dance on the occasion of 'Tamu Lhosar' festival marking the commencement of Gurung new year in Kathmandu. Photo: AFP

China: People release balloons during a New Year celebration in Nanjing. Photo: AFP China: Fireworks explode over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year. Photo: AFP

USA: Revellers celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square. Photo: AFP USA: New Year's Eve fireworks go off in the sky as Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in Boston. Photo: AFP USA: An Elvis impersonator performs as he officiates a wedding in Las Vegas. Photo: AFP

Turkey: Crowds fill Istanbul's Istiklal Street ahead of the new year. Photo: AFP

Iraq: A man fires a flare before midnight in Tahrir Square in the centre of Baghdad. Photo: AFP

North Korea: People mark the New Year by paying their respects before a mosaic depicting late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP North Korea: People visit an open-air ice rink ahead of celebrations to welcome in the new year in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP