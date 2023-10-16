The sixth edition of the international kite and wind festival took place in Għarb over the weekend in glorious sunshine and warm temperatures.

The two-day event saw the skyline of the usually quiet Gozo countryside dominated by flags of all shapes and sizes.

Hundreds of visitors attend every year to see the spectacle of more than 200 kites flown by flyers from across the world.

Participants from places like Italy, Spain, China, Mexico, France, Australia, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, the UK, the USA, and Brazil have taken part in the festival in the past. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Kite flyers showcased their skills with choreographed routines set to music. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The festival took place weeks before Halloween, inspiring one kite maker. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Guests are encouraged to bring kites of all shapes and sizes. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The festival is a modern reflection of the old childhood kite-flying tradition on Gozo. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The event included workshops where people could create their own kites. Photo: Jonathan Borg