Labour supporters took to the streets, and their cars for loud celebrations across Malta after their party won a third consecutive general election.

The streets of Ħamrun and Naxxar were among those invaded by elated PL supporters waving flags, sounding horns and setting off flares.

As is tradition, cars were decorated as part of traditional carcades with one including a large coffin representing the rival Nationalist Party, with the epitaph, 'RIP PN' scrawled on it.

Scroll down for more pictures and videos.

Supporters of Labour candidate Roderick Galdes in a car painted red and white in Hamrun. Photo: Mark Lawrence Zammit

Symbols of the Nationalist Party decorate a coffin tied to the back of a car on parade. Photo: Jessica Arena

Labour supporters leave Naxxar on a carcade. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Carcades on the streets of Hamrun. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Horns and flags on a traditional carcade. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour supporters leave counting hall in carcade. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A carcade in Hamrun. Video: Jessica Arena

Labour supporters sound their horns as they leave Naxxar counting hall. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

A cannabis-themed carcade. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour supporters in party mode outside Hamrun headquarters. Photo: Jonathan Borg