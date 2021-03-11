Malta begins its second nationwide shutdown on Thursday, with all non-essential shops and services closed. While, unlike other countries, there is no stay-at-home order, people have been encouraged to work from home and schools will close form Monday.

Times of Malta photographer Matthew Mirabelli captured the scenes that show the impact of the toughest set of restrictions for a year.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

After Malta recorded an unprecedented 510 new cases of the virus, all non-essential shops were ordered to close. This includes hairdressers, barbers, beauty shops, clothes shops, furniture and jewellery shops, toy shops and florists.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Entertainment venues have also been shuttered. People won't be allowed to go to the cinema, museums or the theatre until April 11.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Restaurants, bars and cafes are also closed - but can offer takeaway services - or, if they are in hotels, room service. The move has left busy streets like this one in Buġibba, empty.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

All organised sports are banned, while swimming pools and gyms are closed, leaving anyone who wants to exercise with the option of walking, cycling or running.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

While people can go outside, they are ordered to stay in groups of no more than four people.

But not everybody has got the memo: a large group of cruise ship passengers were captured taking a tour of Valletta on Thursday morning.