Malta's lawmakers were greeted by well-wishers as they walked down Valletta's Republic Street on Saturday morning, ahead of being sworn into office as members of the country's 14th parliament.

MPs and their partners smiled and waved at crowds who gathered on the fringes of the capital city's main street following a mass at St John's Co-Cathedral.

There will be 79 MPs in this legislature, making it the largest parliament in Malta's history and proportionally the biggest in all of Europe.

Prime Minister Robert Abela greets well-wishers on Republic Street, Valletta. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Bernard Grech and his wife Anne Marie walk down Republic Street. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

From left: Prime Minister Robert Abela, his wife Lydia, deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, his wife Astrid, and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici. Photo: DOI/Kevin Abela

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and his wife Deandra. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, accompanied by his partner Remenda, waves at the camera as he walks to parliament together with other MPs. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

A glittering St John's co-Cathedral hosted Malta's new crop of lawmakers. PhotoL DOI/Kevin Abela

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia smiles as makes his way to parliament. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Labour MP Malcolm Paul Agius Galea and his wife Juanita. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Parliamentary secretary Alicia Bugeja Said was accompanied by her husband Malcolm. Photo: DOI/Pierre Sammut

PN MP Mario de Marco and his wife Sharon. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

It's all smiles for Anġlu Farrugia, who was elected Speaker of parliament for a record third term. Photo: DOI/Pierre Sammut

A parade of MPs and their partners walk past Teatru Rjal to the parliament building. Photo: DOI/Pierre Sammut

Nationalist Party MP and whip Robert Cutajar (second from left) and his wife Tracy outside the co-Cathedral. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Across the aisle: PN MP Chris Said chats with Labour's Ian Borg, as lawmakers converse informally inside the House. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Robert Abela chats with members of his front bench. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Opposition MPs read through the president's inaugural address. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

President George Vella addresses MPs Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Archbishop Charles Scicluna greets Miriam Vella, the wife of President George Vella, in parliament's gallery. Former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle are behind them to the right. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Robert Abela takes his oath. Photo: DOI/Clodagh O'Neill

Opposition leader Bernard Grech takes his oath. Photo: DOI/Clodagh O'Neill

A casual conversation on the parliament floor, before the House was convened for its inaugural session. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli