Pope Francis landed in Malta on Saturday morning for a two-day visit that has been planned since early 2020.

The 85-year-old pontiff was greeted by dignitaries at Malta International Airport and then held private meetings at the Grandmaster's Palace in Valletta.

He is expected to speak to a crowd of thousands in St George's Square following those meetings and will visit Gozo later in the day.

