A tired-looking seagull found help from the police on Friday after landing in the middle of a busy road.
Sergeant J. Formosa of the traffic section noticed the seagull in the middle of the Coast Road after it appeared to be too tired to fly, the police said on Monday.
He carried it to the side of the road and gave it water until officers from the Police Administrative Law Enforcement arrived to assist.
No injuries were visible however the seagull was referred to the government vet for a check-up.
