Spazju Kreattiv is today showing a film on one of the great composers, Frédéric Chopin.

His grave in Paris remains a place of pilgrimage and his music continues to enthrall worldwide, but who was this man who was terrified of public performance, who fled his homeland Poland for Paris and who, despite his ill-health, wrote such deep and powerful music?

For four years, award-winning film-maker Phil Grabsky travelled the globe in his quest to find out more about Chopin. Some of the world’s best known musicians provide the film’s music, including Leif Ove Andsnes, Daniel Barenboim, Ronald Brautigam and the Orchestra of the 18th Century.

The film is showing at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema today at 7.30pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.