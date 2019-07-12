The warnings are not new but have taken on a new sense of urgency: our home, the planet we share, is being destroyed, and we are responsible.

The science is clear, we are hurtling towards mass extinction: if the planet dies, we all die. Our survival depends on the survival of our planet, so we need to act to save ourselves.

But is this motivation enough? Isn’t this the kind of selfishness that got us in this mess in the first place? What does this tell us about the nature of our relationships with our environment? That nature only has value so long as it maintains ‘us’? Or could it be that those living beings with whom we share our home – the kitten on your lap, the sparrow, the prickly pear and those stubborn weeds – have value in and of their own, regardless of our presence?

In the past, we have argued that ‘our’ well-being can only be assured through a collective approach; that an inclusive approach which values every individual is what will provide for human flourishing.

Over the years we have witnessed a positive revolution towards equality in Malta, bringing, for example, those who identify as LGBTI towards the centre of care and well-being, and legislating to ensure they thrive, not merely survive in semi-hidden lives of fear and persecution.

It took those legislating for LGBTI people courage, strength and determination to push forward and to remind society that people who are gay are valued members of this society and that we are creating an inclusive society on every level.

It is time to extend this philosophy to all members of society – including non-human persons and organisms; basically, all that has a life in it.

We need a society that is liveable and breathable. We need nature and our natural environment, our soil, to also take a central place in our policies and plans for development.

We desperately need to recover and reclaim the notion of Malta as a Mediterranean garden

This brings to mind the notion of Biophilia – humans’ innate need to connect with nature – and the projects that are taking place around the world using this concept are a good place to start from.

Biophilia does not negate human intervention, development or construction. However, Biophilia interrogates us and asks how we are moving forward. In what shape and form is development taking place and shape? Is it with nature and for nature, or against it?

Negating nature is self-destructive. We need to relearn how to coexist with fellow human beings, as well as with all creations.

Whether we like it or not, all of creation, us included, are interlinked and after decades of pillaging our environment for our advancement, climate change is now forcing us to acknowledge and honour that we depend on nature for our survival.

Society is urgently demanding that we move on to the next step and recognise that we live on three small islands and nature is an integral part of our life and mental well-being.

We need to create a model of development where nature and our environment take central stage – we need to build in a way that holistically embraces our collective well-being, be it the wild flowers that are rare and risk becoming extinct, the old trees that provide shade or the air we breathe.

Permaculture, urban gardening, roof gardens and urban agricultural practices are ways where those designing our urban spaces can implement in our living spaces.

We cannot live without green lungs and development has to include nature, not exclude it in favour of projects that threaten to suffocate us and hem us in.

The concept of a ‘garden’ is key: we desperately need to recover and reclaim the notion of Malta as a Mediterranean garden.

There are many in Malta who have the expertise and are willing to advise on how development can work hand in hand with nature, rather than against it.

Singapore is an example we can emulate, where development is embedded in the idea of living in a garden and where construction takes place within and around this concept.

Our predecessors understood this well and old houses had back and front gardens or central courtyards. The garden was at the heart of architecture and way of life. Nature thrived in these gardens and is still thriving where they still exist.

The garden was an integral part of our urban fabric. We need to recover and reclaim our old affinity with gardening, which formed part of our cultural identity, but has now become something exotic.

We need to reimagine Malta as a Mediterranean garden, blending the wild and natural with what is cultivated and created through human intervention in urban spaces.

Ultimately the question remains one of political will and design. Do we want Malta to become a leader in Biophilia? If so, we need to act today, as time is running out.

Mario Gerada chairs The National Hub for Ethnobotanical Research within the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society.