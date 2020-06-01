This is the final article in a three-part series. Read part 1 and part 2.

When did Maltese streetscapes start turning red? The fashion may have started in the 1830s. If, as I believe, the first important building to be painted red was the Governor’s Palace, then that would explain why so many others instantly mimicked the model preferred by the almighty power.

Spinola Palace, Spinola. Photo: Cathedral Library

This aping by the subjects of examples set by the mighty follows old patterns. The Grand Master was the very first to add a covered wooden balcony and instantly everybody aspired to covered wooden balconies on their facades.

We can only speculate why the British Governor would want his abode painted red. British residents always desired home-from-home to look like home and many important buildings in Britain are constructed in red brick, with white trimmings.

Museum train station, Rabat. All train stations in Malta were painted red. All photos from the author’s collection

Ħamrun train station after the war.

Painting Maltese facades red, with the protruding profiles in white, was the closest they would get to anglicising local buildings. Though red buildings are not unknown in Sicily, would any Englishman go out of his way to make Malta look like Sicily?

The red, actually demm il-baqra (ox blood), craze slowly died out. It persists vigorously to this day on church domes, both the plain cupola type and the segmented ones in between the ribs. And long may this happy marriage between colonialism and baroque last.

St Paul’s shrine in Saqqajja, Rabat. The fountain backing it on the hill was also painted red. Photo: Edward A. Gouder

Was Palazzo Ferreria in Kingsway also painted red? From a 1920s postcard.

Mdina Gate. The upper part and the tower inside the gate were painted red. Photo: Penprint

An antique rural structure on the road to Xlendi.

Villa Fort, an old country mansion in Lija.

1930s houses on the Sliema marina. Photo: Geo Furst

A tall, red building in pre-war Xlendi. Photo: Cremona Studio