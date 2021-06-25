War-time hunger, widowhood, the loss of a child and cancer. These are among the reasons why a group of elderly women from Siġġiewi would not go back in time, given the choice.

The women have used their life experiences to help put together the script of a play titled F’Ħakka T’Għajn (In the blink of an eye) in which they are also acting.

The play tells the story of a group of village women pondering about being young again in a plot that comes with a pinch of humour.

While debating the issue, during three workshops that led to the creation of the script put together by scriptwriter Simon Bartolo, the majority agreed they are happy as they are.

Eighty-six-year-old Carmena Bonello would not go back because she endured not want to relive the extreme hunger she felt during World War II.

“I used to pinch my brother to cry so they would pity us and give us carobs, which were sold for five shillings a kilo,” she chuckles.

Likewise, Josephine Borg, 70, would decline the offer. She was one of five siblings and, when she was eight years old, one of her sisters died in her sleep at the age of 15.

“I remember my father saying he never cried as much as he did that day,” she says, adding that, years later, she understood the pain of losing a child when her son died suddenly.

Grace Falzon, 73, adds: “I will not go through what I went through. Now I am quiet and calm. The kids are all settled.”

It was tough, yet, my motto remains: I lived yesterday, tomorrow is a mystery. There’s no looking back

Like her, Gloria Callus, 65, believes in moving forward. “I went through a lot. My son contracted a virus and ended up with a severe disability. It was tough, yet, my motto remains: I lived yesterday, tomorrow is a mystery. There’s no looking back.”

But, unlike them, Doris Borg, 65, and Pauline Bonello, 67, would return to their childhood days.

“I had a nice childhood with my brothers and sisters. We were seven. I would want to gather around a table with them again. Today, we only meet for a wedding or a funeral,” Doris, whose husband has passed away, says.

Pauline, who also lost her husband, relates: “In those days life was simple. That was a nice time. We were seven siblings too and I remember my mother giving us soup in kunserva tins,” she says, adding that she is also battling cancer. The women met while attending the Active Ageing Centre, in Siġġiewi which collaborated with the Ministry for Senior Citizens and Active Ageing to create F’Ħakka T’Għajn.

The play forms part of the European Union’s Horizon 2020 project ‘Acting on the Margins: Arts as Social Sculpture’ that investigates the impact that active theatre collaboration can have on a group of actors and non-actors, mostly older adults.

It is produced and led by Isabelle Gatt, from the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education.

“The aim was to get these women – some of who have dabbled in amateur theatre before – working with theatre professionals who include actor Sean Briffa,” Gatt notes, adding: “I came up with the title F’Ħakka T’Għajn to show how things can change in the blink of an eye, something these women have experienced and something we all experienced with the pandemic.”

With music by Joe Roscoe, the play is directed by Josette Ciappara, who has been working on such projects for many years.

Ciappara is touched by the support that these women – who have been through so much – share.

“There is a great sense of belonging. When you come to a certain age and pass through tough times, this type of support group is outstanding,” she says, noting that the actresses have taken the play very seriously, sticking to a tight rehearsal schedule ahead of the play (originally meant for theatre before the pandemic hit) being filmed today. It will then be made available to the public on social media.