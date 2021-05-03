Paris Saint-Germain striker Moise Kean is making his name away from his native Italy, but the 21-year-old’s success remains a source of ‘pride’ in his hometown of Asti.

The town of 76,000 inhabitants in the northern Piedmont region, south-east of Turin, was last in the footballing spotlight when it hosted Brazil’s training camp during the 1990 World Cup.

These days it has a new-found fame as the town where the former Juventus striker, who hopes to help steer PSG past Manchester City and into the Champions League final on Tuesday, took his first steps in the game.

