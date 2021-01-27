During the current Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the first months of 2020, many had the occasion to enjoy walks in the countryside and appreciate nature.

Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri found inspiration in the marvels of nature within the four walls of the parish garden.

The variety of flora and fauna induced him to an awareness and to a spiritual discernment which he expressed in words in his book Ma’ Alla fil-Ġnien (In the Garden with God).

Fr Xerri’s short essays lead readers to enjoy the rich material for reflection provided by shrubs, trees, flowers, birds and insects found in the garden.

The book’s cover and graphics were executed by Maria Camilleri who studied interactive media at MCAST’s Creative Arts Institute.

Ma’ Alla fil-Ġnien is on sale at the Nadur Pastoral Youth Centre. Proceeds will go for the completion of the project at the centre which, together with Radju Luminara, promotes the social and spiritual education of young people.

Prior to his nomination as archpriest of Nadur, Fr Xerri had, for many years, worked as a missionary in Brazil.

