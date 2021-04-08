Every day, thousands of people across the world take to casinos, either online or in person, in the hopes of getting lucky and winning big money. Many people want to know what game is the best to play, and with countless new operators popping up there is a growing number of games being released by reputable developers. With a customer base that is ever-increasing, there’s a huge appetite for the dozens of games that are on the market. We decided to take a look at what games players most enjoy at the casino.

Slots

A game as old as time, everybody loves to play slots. It doesn’t matter if you’re walking into an in-person facility, playing online, or even out at the pub with your friends, they’re unavoidable, and offer quick money to whoever is lucky enough to hit the jackpot. People of all ages love to sit at the slots, while some can go for hours on the machine looking for the big break. There are all sorts of interesting themes in-person and online so it’s very hard to get bored even if you’re playing all day! You can play video slots, or try out the real thing.

Blackjack

If you’re going to make a killing on the blackjack table, you’ll need a whole lot more skill than most of the machine-based casino games. It’s another one of the most popular choices for gamblers, and most people enjoy the competitive nature and technical prowess necessary to win. On a really good day for a proficient player, some variations of the game could cost the house to go down to less than one per cent, which is much better than most offerings out there from casinos. If you take the time to get really good at the strategy of this game, you stand to do really well, but you have to commit to learning what it takes.

Roulette

Another game that you’re likely to find all over the place, but most notably in the casino, is the roulette. It’s one of the oldest games around, and due to the relative simplicity of it, people love to play. There are different variations of the game and despite the house edge being pretty high at around 5% in most European countries due to the two green zeroes, a huge number of players fancy their chances of leaving with a hefty profit in their pocket or on your account.

Baccarat

Walk into any casino, or log into any online casino, and you’ll find some iteration of baccarat. It’s a popular table game with three popular variants (punto banco, baccarat chemin de fer and baccarat banque) that is all about determining whose hand is close enough to the value of nine. Each round of play, known as a ‘coup’ to seasoned players, has three possible outcomes. The player, the banker or a tie. Unfortunately, winning odds are in favour of the house in a lot of cases; the house edge doesn’t get much lower than around one per cent.

Craps

Another old classic that people love to get lost in is craps. In this game, you roll the dice yourself and there are only two stages before you either win or lose. Players can also bet on the person who is rolling the dice, which makes for a great sense of community. It’s one of the most common games that your favourite TV and film characters love to gather around and play, even the ones who aren’t seasoned gamblers in any sense of the phrase.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.