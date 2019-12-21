The neonatal pediatric intensive care unit is hardly a place where new parents are particularly ecstatic to be, but one group of benevolent crafters are bringing a little bit of colour and comfort to the wards of some of the most vulnerable patients.

The group ‘Octopuses for Preemies Malta’ have taken it upon themselves to knit a comfort critter for every premature baby that requires a stay in the NPICU.

Francesca Mamo, 31, who administers the group, told Times of Malta that the concept of giving cotton octopi to premature babies originated in Denmark in 2013.

“Being in the NPICU can be a difficult time for new parents. Some babies can’t be heldand there’s a very strict time limit in which you can visit,” Ms Mamo said.

“The octopus is meant to create a sense of safety and simulate the feeling of being in the mother’s womb. Babies in the womb tend to tug and fiddle with their own cords, so the octopus is used to try to simulate those sensations and allow the babies to feel close to their mothers.”

The long and curly tentacles of the octopi also encourage the babies to grab at them as opposed to the tubes and other medical equipment that may be in the incubator with them.

Ms Mamo joined a local knitting group making blankets and small dolls for charity around three years ago.

“Initially, I wanted to give them my wedding dress to use and make a donation, but then I realised that I could also contribute by making things myself,” she said.

“Once I started researching and learning more about the bene-

fits of giving the octopi to premature babies, it became like a passion for me and I wanted to make it more organised and raise more awareness about them.”

Currently, administered by three people, the group provides instructions and yarn to any volunteer who reaches out to make an octopus.

There are specific size guides that the octopus must adhere to in order to be given to a premature baby and every octopus must be made from 100% cotton yarn to prevent fibres and particles from detaching from the cuddly critter. Presently, Ms Mamo and her two co-administrators pay for all the yarn out of pocket, which can sometimes make it difficult to provide enough for everyone who asks.

“Our aim is to have an octopus made for every baby in NPICU,” Ms Mamo says.

“But with our limitations that’s not always possible. The cotton yarn is a little more expensive than the regular kind, so it depends on what we’re able to get and what our members are generously able to give us.”

The group has no direct contact with parents of NPICU patients and all of the octopi are given to the staff nurses to wash and distribute accordingly. The group also does its best to provide replacements for octopi that no longer remain suitable. None of the octopi are ever reused and parents can choose to take them home with them after their stay at NPICU if they wish.

“Most parents accept the octopus, especially after they’re told the reasoning behind it,” Ms Mamo says.

“But these aren’t for sale and we don’t ask for money for them. We just enjoy helping people and we want to help these vulnerable children in what little ways that we can.”

More information is available on ‘Octopuses for Preemies Malta’ on Facebook.