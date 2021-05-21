In Transit is a new and exciting publication created by 33 Communications students enrolled in the ‘Magazine and Digital Publishing’ study unit at the University of Malta.

Aiming to share the importance of connection, the publication explores diversity within relationships.

It is built on values of authenticity and the raw beauty of storytelling and strives to offer readers a form of escapism.

Hopefully, the 11 stories featured in the publication – which range from friendships and family relationships to hobbies and passions – will inspire an appreciation for meaningful connection.

In Transit will be digitally launched tomorrow, Saturday, May 22.

The launch will feature a pre-Eurovision virtual event, celebrating a number of local artists on Europe’s biggest night for music.

The virtual music bash features several great artists, including Karin Duff, Dav.Jr, James Mifsud, Kersten Graham, Gianluca Bezzina, Gianni, and F.A.I.T.H.

Debrii will be closing the event.

No ticket needed, it’s completely free. Just visit the In Transit Facebook page or Instagram on Saturday, May 22 at 6.30pm and get ready for a great time!

https://www.instagram.com/intransit_mt https://www.facebook.com/InTransit.mt

www.intransitmt.com