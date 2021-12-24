This year, the Guiding Light group of Xagħra came up with the idea of presenting the Mystery of Incarnation in an innovative way.

Members of the group, dressed in biblical costumes, are enacting the birth of Jesus in different spots along Victoria where one finds several outlets and people doing their rounds to buy goods.

Pasturi fir-Rabat is the title of a silent theatre enacting Nativity scenes along the streets and gardens in Victoria, mixing with the people while doing their shopping.

The message of the actors is one of curiosity and emotion offered by Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus and other personages, including the shepherds and the Three Wise Men.

The Guiding Light group is made up of 22 actors, six ushers and Becy the Sheep. Money raised during the representations will go towards the missionary movement, Ġesù fil-Proxxmu.

Other representations will be held today, between 10am and noon.

The Guiding Light group are assisted by a group of organisers, the Gozo Ministry, the Cultural Heritage Directorate (Gozo), Victoria Local Council and other establishments.