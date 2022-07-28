Today, July 28, the European culture channel ARTE will broadcast, (from 7pm (CET) live on arte.tv), the inaugural concert of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, under the musical direction of Canadian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, from the Grand Theatre in Warsaw.

The newly formed orchestra, created on the initiative of the New York Metropolitan Opera and the Polish National Opera in Warsaw, brings together refugee musicians, Ukrainian members of European orchestras and some of the best professional musicians in Ukraine. By joining forces, the total of 75 musicians are sending a further signal against the war in Ukraine.

The idea to found the orchestra came from conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, who herself has Ukrainian ancestors. She wanted to bring together Ukraine's best orchestral musicians both from home and abroad to demonstrate a proud artistic unity.

The programme includes the Symphony No. 7 by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, the Piano Concerto No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin with Ukrainian piano virtuoso Anna Fedorova and the Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms. Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, who performed the title role of Turandot at the Met in spring 2022, will also sing Leonore's aria The Abscheulicher! from Beethoven’s Fidelio.

Conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson

Following the inaugural concert, the ensemble, under the direction of Keri-Lynn Wilson, will tour Europe and the United States for several weeks with stops in London, Munich, Berlin, Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Dublin, New York and Washington D.C., among others. The proceeds from the tour will go to Ukrainian artists.

The concert will be available on arte.tv for at least 30 days after the broadcast.