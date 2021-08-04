A new statue commissioned by the Youth section of St Dominic, in Valletta. The statue was inaugurated last Sunday by Archbishop Charles Scicluna following the Pontifical High Mass commemorating the feast of St Dominic. The statue was crafted in papier-maché by Gozitan artist Manwel Grech. The youth section commissioned this statue to commemorate its 10th anniversary and 800 years from the death of their patron saint.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us